Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially close Sussex Royal charity taking another step away from royal life

Former Duke and Duchess Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started the process to officially dissolve their Sussex Royal charity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closing down their beloved Sussex Royal charity. The charity was started after separating their household from the Cambridges aka Kensington royal. Multiple outlets via E! News have reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed paperwork to make the closure official. Harry and Meghan, who are parents to 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, are taking all steps necessary to distance themselves from the royal family. Last week, it was also reported that the former Duke, had dropped the title of “HRH” from his environmental tourism website Travalyst.

The removal of titles was a part of the agreement he and his wife Meghan Markle made with the royal family in January while stepping down as senior royals. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to start a new organization, Archewell, following their move to Los Angeles. A source via Harper’s Bazaar said, "During this period all Trustees of the Sussex Royal Charity will step down from their roles, except for The Duke of Sussex who will formally remain as a Director and Trustee until the liquidation process is complete. The Duke and Duchess remain incredibly grateful for the support and guidance the Trustees have given during this period."

The source also notes, "The sole programme in operation and development at the charity had always been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst. Travalyst is now operating as an independent nonprofit based in the UK, and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over to Archwell."

In March, Harry and Meghan shared their final post from the Sussex Royal Instagram account as they bid adieu to the royal life. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple wrote, referencing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you to this community--for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" The duo added, "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

