Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially demoted on Royal Family's site alongside Prince Andrew
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted on the royal family's website after King Charles III's ascension to the throne.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted on the Royal Family's website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures have been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list alongside Prince Andrew. During their time as working royals, the couple was placed below Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos on the website.
Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, King Charles has been named the new monarch of England and changes have also been made to the titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton who have now been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales roles. As for Harry and Meghan, after the couple stepped down from their royal duties, their position on the site was below Princess Anne.
Although after King Charles III's accession, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now placed on top of Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who recently attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in the UK also had to deal with some other changes during their participation in the ceremonies on account of them not being working royals anymore. Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his army uniform for several ceremonies of Queen Elizabeth's funeral because of the same.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were forced to sit in the second row rather than upfront with the rest of the royals during the late monarch's funeral. The couple recently spent over ten days in the UK following Queen Elizabeth's death and were seen visibly getting emotional as they bid their final goodbyes to the Queen.
ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth 'encouraged' Meghan Markle to resolve issues with her father, claims royal expert