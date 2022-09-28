Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially demoted on Royal Family's site alongside Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted on the Royal Family's website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures have been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list alongside Prince Andrew. During their time as working royals, the couple was placed below Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos on the website.

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, King Charles has been named the new monarch of England and changes have also been made to the titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton who have now been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales roles. As for Harry and Meghan, after the couple stepped down from their royal duties, their position on the site was below Princess Anne.