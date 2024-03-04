Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on ‘firing line’ after Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith signs up for Celeb Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, has often found himself in the spotlight for various reasons. Despite being a part of the royal family's extended circle, he's drawn attention for his colorful life. However, his recent decision to join the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother has reportedly caused concern among Kate's parents, who have voiced their disapproval.

Gary Goldsmith signs up for Celeb Big Brother

As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery at home from abdominal surgery nearly seven weeks ago, there's a sense of unease at the Palace regarding Gary Goldsmith’s potential revelations about the royals and Kate’s family.

Sources indicate that Gary has faced stern warnings from Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, who are dissatisfied with his decision to participate in Celebrity Big Brother. The inside sources revealed to The Sun, “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mom Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Furthermore, there's concern that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might also come under scrutiny from Kate’s uncle. In response to the mounting tension, Gary has taken refuge in a London hotel after arriving at the ITV studios earlier today. He's scheduled to appear tonight during the live launch of Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite the family's apprehensions, those in Gary's inner circle have been reassured that he intends to speak only positively about his niece Kate. Gary has been a part of significant family events, including Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011 and her sister Pippa's marriage to billionaire James Matthews six years later.

The source admitted, “In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things. He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway. He wants to defend his family. Gary wouldn’t do anything to embarrass Kate or William, who he thinks a lot of.”

It further revealed, “With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television. Gary has said he knows what he is doing and has told his friends he’d never do anything to hurt his family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under ‘firing line’

Despite Gary Goldsmith protecting his niece, there is speculation that he may choose to direct criticism towards the Sussexes. The sources said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than likely going to be in the firing line, as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them.”

He has publicly voiced his sentiments regarding Prince Harry and Meghan, particularly criticizing the former after the publication of his autobiography Spare last year.

Back in October 2023, he said about the book, “I’m particularly appalled by his vile confection of half-truths and complete fabrications because Kate is my adored niece. Kate is self-sufficient, resourceful, and extremely capable. She is not a drama queen.”

Kate has not made any public appearances since Christmas Day and is not anticipated to resume official duties until next month. Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to engage in public activities this week, coinciding with Gary's debut in a new reality TV venture.

