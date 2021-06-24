Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid 3.3 million dollars rent & revamp costs in advance for UK home

As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid around $3.3 million rent and refurbishment costs to the royal family in September 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now settled in the Montecito, California for good but the couple have already paid rent until next year for their UK home Frogmore Cottage where they lived before quitting the royal life. According to latest reports in The Sun and People, Meghan and Harry reportedly paid rent and renovation costs while they were in the US.

As per repots, Harry and Meghan paid around $3.3 million payment to the royal family in September 2020. This cost includes rent of the 10-bedroom home as well refurbishment costs. With the rent being paid, Meghan and Harry now have Frogmore Cottage licensed to them until March 2022. This means that the couple will invariably stay at Frogmore Cottage if and when they visit the UK in the next one year or so.

The details of the couple's transactions were revealed at a press meet by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, during the launch of an annual report into the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant that finances the royal family's public duties, reported People.

Sir Stevens stated, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covered the refurbishment costs of Frogmore Cottage. It should also be remembered also that this payment has come in the current year at a time where our supplementary income has reduced dramatically. It has helped to offset the reduction that we would have seen." The royal family witnessed a 53% fall in tourism-related finances due to the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Frogmore Cottage is home to Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. When Harry visited UK in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, he quarantined and stayed at Frogmore. However, royal experts believe Harry and Meghan are unlikely to extend rental payment and may give up on Frogmore Cottage next year.

