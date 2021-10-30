Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pen open letter to G20 leaders, advocate vaccine equity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing for COVID-19 vaccination equity. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent a passionate open letter to leaders at the G20 Summit in Rome, urging them to act quickly to help stop the pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan addressed the G20 leaders with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, writing: When the leaders of the world’s wealthiest nations met at the G7 Summit in June, they collectively announced that 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to low-and-middle-income countries to help vaccinate the world. Pharmaceutical companies have pledged almost the same. Yet, as several nations still don't even have enough vaccines for their own health workers, the world is left asking: Where are the doses?

However, their letter also added: "Promises aren't translating into vaccines reaching the people that need them." As per Entertainment Tonight, the letter follows after the Sussexes' visit to New York last month, during which they advocated for global vaccination fairness. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess attended a roundtable discussion with WHO, where representatives from global public health, government, and civil society examined the hurdles to vaccination availability in low-income countries.

Meanwhile, in their open letter, the pair emphasized the importance of the present situation, saying, "We must do everything in our power to get doses to as many people who want and need them, as fast as possible, in the right order, and to have the greatest possible impact." Meanwhile, it also outlined key actions that must be taken at the G20 Summit, such as closing the 550 million dose gap in order to accelerate towards WHO's 40 percent coverage target by the end of 2021, by speeding up existing commitments of dose donations to COVAX, pledging new ones, carrying out dose swaps with COVAX, and eliminating vaccine export restrictions.

