Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to make light-hearted rom-coms?

Former Suits star, Meghan Markle, and her husband Harry are planning to shift away from creating documentaries to making rom-coms. At the end of last year, the high-profile duo released their docu-series ‘Harry and Markle’ which centered around their love story and the time they spent with the royal family. In the series, the two accused the royal family members, making several allegations against them.

What’s in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare?

After the release of their controversial documentary, the couple came up with 400-page memoir in January this year. It has now become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. The book shares tidbits about Prince Harry’s life and his experiences while growing up in the British Royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms?