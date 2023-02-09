Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to make light-hearted rom-coms?
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle to move away from documenting themselves and to make romcoms? Read inside.
Former Suits star, Meghan Markle, and her husband Harry are planning to shift away from creating documentaries to making rom-coms.
At the end of last year, the high-profile duo released their docu-series ‘Harry and Markle’ which centered around their love story and the time they spent with the royal family. In the series, the two accused the royal family members, making several allegations against them.
What’s in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare?
After the release of their controversial documentary, the couple came up with 400-page memoir in January this year. It has now become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. The book shares tidbits about Prince Harry’s life and his experiences while growing up in the British Royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms?
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their love for rom-coms in the past. In fact, the Duke of Sussex has revealed in his memoir about his love for the classic show ‘Friends’ and Meghan Markle has also said in an interview that she enjoys classic romantic comedies and can watch ‘Harry Met Sally’ many times.
Now, the couple is planning to make hilarious, light-hearted rom coms and are moving away from making shows about themselves. The powerful duo has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant, Netflix to make content. As per reports, the Netflix show will focus more on fictional content. Though this time, you will not see the couple on-screen as they will be busy producing the comedy show instead. This comes after their docuseries, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which became the second most successful documentaries on Netflix.
Also read: Amid Prince Harry's explosive new comments about the royal family, 7 things to know about his memoir Spare | PINKVILLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more