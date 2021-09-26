Prince Harry and Meghan Markle record their NYC trip for a rumoured Netflix documentary?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been on a successful trip to New York City where the duo attended a couple of events, including Global Citizen Live. According to Page Six, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex brought their own videographer on the trip for a rumoured Netflix documentary about their lives.

Page Six reports that the Sussexes taped their NYC visit as the videographer was accompanying them around the city. The videographer was also spotted running ahead of them as they stepped out before a tour of the 9/11 Memorial on Thursday. Page Six has also noted that Prince Harry had a mic during their visit to Harlem. The wire of the mic was reportedly around his neck, which was tucked into the pocket of his chinos.

Page Six’s sources have also reported that the Duke and the Duchess have been collecting footage for the gallery and archives of Archewell Productions. Previously, it was stated that their company Archewell Productions has signed a deal with the streaming platform Netflix, through with the Sussexes will release documentaries and other projects.

However, the two that have been confirmed are Prince Harry’s documentary on the Invictus Games which helps sick and injured military personnel with an opportunity to participate in sports and activities, and Meghan Markle’s animated series ‘Pearl’ for which they have collaborated with producer David Furnish, Sir Elton John’s husband.

Recently, the couple visited the One World Observatory to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims and were joined by Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante De Blasio. The two, dressed in all-black arrived hand-in-hand (their signature style!) According to Metro, when Meghan was asked about whether she was enjoying the trip, she reportedly smiled and said, “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

