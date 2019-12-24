Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first family Christmas card and baby Archie has all our attention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are not spending the Christmas this year with the Royals, looked like the picture perfect couple in their black and white Christmas card.

The Sussexes are taking the holiday cheer in the West to a whole new level as they released their first family Christmas card with son Archie Harrison and we must admit, it is all things adorable. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are not spending the Christmas this year with the Royals, themselves looked like the picture perfect couple in their black and white Christmas card. However, baby Archie is stealing the limelight this year as he has all our attention with his beady eyes.

Complete with a Christmas tree and sweaters, Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was released by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Twitter. In the card, Meghan and Archie can be seen twinning as both don warm sweaters. Prince Harry can be seen in a simple shirt and pants.

Wishing royal fans and their followers, the card reads, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year." It is signed, "from our family to yours." The caption on their Christmas card post said, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Take a look at Meghan, Harry and baby Archie's first Christmas card together:

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The royal couple have been on a six-week long break and spending quality time with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. The couple will be spending their holidays in Canada, the Buckingham Palace confirmed over the weekend. Following the palace’s confirmation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted and wished them a 'quiet and blessed stay' in Canada.

Read More