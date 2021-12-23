Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release FIRST photo of baby Lilibet in family Christmas card; See Inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first-ever photo as a family of four, featuring themselves and their kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. Their 2021 holiday card comes with the first photo of their daughter Lilibet who was born on June 4.

The photo was taken at the couple's California residence, as the photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the family snap and shared it from their social media page. For those unversed, after stepping down as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Montecito, California along with their kids, Archie and Lilibet. Alexi Lubomirski previously photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their wedding in 2018.

The holiday card reads, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

While sharing the stunning picture of the Sussex family, the photographer penned, " To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have...This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture."

