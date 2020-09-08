  1. Home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repay taxpayers’ money used for renovations of Frogmore Cottage

Post signing hefty deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly repaid taxpayers’ money used for renovations of their former home--Frogmore Cottage in the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have repaid 2.4 million pounds of the refurbishment costs of Frogmore Cottage. The renovations of their former home were originally funded by the taxpayer through the Sovereign Grant, but the couple said that they would repay the sum after they had stepped back from their roles as senior royals.

 

The cost of the refurbishment became the subject of criticism among some media outlets and the public, who accused the Duke and Duchess of being overly lavish and extravagant. Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar UK that the amount has been repaid in full: "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family."  The couple now lives in Santa Barbara with their son, Archie.

 

The news comes after it was announced by the New York Times that Harry and Meghan had signed a Netflix deal to create a number of programmes, some of which they may appear in. The couple will produce feature films, scripted shows, documentaries and children’s shows for the streaming site.

 

Despite her former role as an actress on US television show Suits, Meghan will not act in any of the works. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan explained in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

 

