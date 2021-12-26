Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly 'creating their own traditions' on first Christmas with Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their second Christmas in California and the first Christmas after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana in June. This marks the very first holiday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating while being a family of four. For those unversed, the duo has two kids, Archie, 2 and Lilibet, 6 months.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting ready for their Christmas holidays, however, their recent holiday picture with their kids gave fans a glimpse of their daughter Lilibet Diana. In their holiday card, the Duke and the Duchess had penned, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," via Alexi Lubomirski.

The picture that they had shared gave a sneak peek at their adorable family as they welcomed Lilibet this year in June. According to a report from PEOPLE, Markle and Prince Harry have taken to celebrate Christmas in the United States, at their home in California. As this marks Prince Harry's second Christmas away from his home in England, Meghan has reportedly taken to making sure, their celebrations are "special for everyone." "They are creating their own traditions at their new home," PEOPLE's report noted.

Another report from PEOPLE also suggested that Markle and Prince Harry are "so happy" about their family of four.

