Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly see 'no harm' in joining Kris Jenner on The Kardashians

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been presented with an intriguing offer from Kris Jenner, inviting them to appear on her hit reality TV show, The Kardashians. While the royal couple has not made a final decision, they do share a sense of "connection" with the Kardashian-Jenner family, given their shared experiences with media scrutiny.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to join Kris Jenner on The Kardashians

Heat Magazine reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry view the Kardashian family as kindred spirits, dealing with relentless media attention, and are open to the offer. The couple sees no “harm” in doing a cameo since this is a mutually beneficial opportunity.

According to an insider, Meghan was genuinely touched when she learned about the offer. They told Heat magazine, "It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she's felt for a while now - that the Kardashians are a very cool family.”

The insider shared that, Meghan and Harry feel Kardashian “have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been." Meghan believes there's no harm in collaborating with the Kardashians and considers it a chance to exchange insights and explore new prospects as she endeavors to rebuild her Hollywood career.

Kris Jenner is trying to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the show

Recent reports suggest that Kris Jenner is diligently working on integrating Meghan and Prince Harry into popular culture by featuring them in a special appearance on The Kardashians and investigating potential fashion partnerships. An insider quoted to Bella Magazine via Mirror “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle. It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon."

The prospects of this collaboration are described as limitless, the insider said, “Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.” The business aspect of this venture is already in motion and holds great promise.

Meghan Markle's life journey, from her modest beginnings in The Valley of Los Angeles to her successful Hollywood career and royal marriage, has captivated audiences worldwide. By aligning with the Kardashian-Jenner family, she and Prince Harry have the potential to create a unique and exciting venture that benefits both parties.

The Duchess of Sussex's decision will be one to watch, as it could lead to new and unexpected developments in her Hollywood career and the Kardashian family's influence on popular culture.

