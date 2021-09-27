Prince Harry And Meghan Markle request Archewell website visitors to 'take a break' amid long screen time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged the visitors of Archewell Productions’ official website to ‘take a break’ from long screen time. According to Daily Mail, the website has been showing an automated message after 20 minutes which has been directed towards people browsing for too long.

The Duke and Duchess’ website warns people who’ve spent more than 20 minutes scrolling through the different sections. “We love you here...but we’re mindful of screentime,” the message says. Further, the message adds, “Why not take a break? We’ll be here.” According to ET Canada, Archewell has partnered with the Centre for Human Technology which has been instrumental in recommending people to turn off their devices and remove ‘toxic’ applications from their gadgets.

Meghan and Harry’s website has urged people to track their screen time and stay healthy. Previously, the website was redesigned with a changed bio which stated that Archewell focuses on “an impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action; uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally; online and offline.” The Sussexes had launched Archewell after quitting their positions as working senior royals of the British Royal family. With the Production company, Harry and Meghan have also announced to be associated with a number of projects including Prince Harry’s documentary The Heart of Invictus and Meghan Markle’s animated series ‘Pearl.’

The couple recently visited New York City where they attended a number of events including Global Citizen Live. The Duke and Duchess discussed vaccine equity during the event and urged world leaders to look into the matter.

