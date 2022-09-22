Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to their California home following Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to California after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral this week on September 19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now returned to the US to their California home after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral in the UK this week which was held on September 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were already on tour to the UK and Germany for work, rushed to be by the Queen's side when doctors mentioned concern about her health.
Harry rushed to the Queen's Balmoral Estate to be by her side alongside other family members. At the Scotland property, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on September 8. After their grandmother's passing, Prince Harry and Prince William put up a united front as they greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle together along with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The two couples came together for the first time in two years during a difficult time.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended the reception of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in London on September 14 and also the late monarch's memorial service held at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William behind the Queen's coffin during the funeral procession as well.
The Duke of Sussex released an emotional statement about the passing of his grandmother and said, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."
