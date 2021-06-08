Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter Lilibet makes debut in Duchess’ new book The Bench

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their baby girl Lilibet, and now the 3-day-old toddler has already made her book debut!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter may just be 3 years old but she’s already made her book debut! Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is featured in the Duchess’ upcoming book, The Bench. Page Six recently reported that Archie Harrison‘s younger sister is depicted in the illustrated book being cradled in her mom’s arms by artist Christian Robinson. The illustration shows the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sun hat, white T-shirt and jeans, while standing in a vegetable patch with her baby Lili.

When Meghan announced the book, the Duchess described it to be inspired by Prince Harry and her son Archie, the book is said to capture the relationship between father and son through a mother’s eyes. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she shared in a statement. “…My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

If you missed it, over the weekend, the couple announced that they had welcomed their daughter on Friday. The couple named the baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, which pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana. Lilibet is also the Queen’s family nickname. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” a statement from the Sussexes press secretary read.

