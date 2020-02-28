Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security will no longer be funded by Canada post Royal Exit

Canada will no longer fun Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie’s security after their Royal Exit. Read on to know more.

A lot is going to change for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once they officially drop their royal status. Last month, Harry and Meghan announced that they have decided to step down as senior members of the royal family. Following this, the couple, with their son, moved to Canada. Considering they belong to the royal family, the country was funning their security. However, according to the latest report, the country will only pay for the couple’s security as long as they have the royal status attached to them and once they forsake it, they will no longer receive the special treatment.

A source told Page Six the Canadian government had to take care of the couple’s security because as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons. While it is currently an obligation, their responsibility will come to an end after the couple’s official royal exit in March. Prince Harry is already working on winding up his royal duties before finally stepping down as the senior member. Earlier this week, he arriving in Edinburgh, UK, to appear at an eco-tourism summit on February 26 in Edinburgh. The meeting is, reportedly, one of the pending royal obligations that the 35-year-old will has to take care of before he and Meghan officially exit from the royal family.

During his first appearance in his country, United Kingdom, since relocating to Canada, Prince Harry requested people to call him just ‘Harry’. The news about Harry wanting to be addressed without his royal title comes days after multiple reports asserted that Queen Elizabeth II banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit. Reportedly, once officially step down as the senior members, they will be allowed to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles along with several other official titles. However, it seems like Harry is happy to let that go too.

