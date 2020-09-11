Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie likes to make ‘impromptu cameos’ in their Zoom calls

According to new statements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie likes to crash the Sussex Royals’ Zoom calls.

Duchess Meghan Markle and Duke Prince Harry have their hands full with their son little Archie! While making their Zoom calls, the 16-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likes to make “impromptu cameos.” “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos,” Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie recently revealed on his podcast The Heir Pod.

Back in May, Meghan shared a cute, and rare, video while reading to Archie on his 1st birthday.

In case you missed it, there were recent reports that Meghan might be returning to acting after she and Prince Harry signed a major deal with Netflix. But Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings set the record straight with his clarification about these claims. He told CNBC: “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity. That’s the key thing is they’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis,” he shared.

Reed also revealed that Meghan and Harry‘s deal will be filled with “epic entertainment.” “They’re smart,” he added. “They were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best, complete package. We’re gonna do a wide range of entertainment with them… I think it will be some of the most exciting, most-viewed content next year.”

