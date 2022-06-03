Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat opposite from William and Kate Middleton at Jubilee service; Here's why

During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not seem to reconnect with Prince William and Duchess Kate. On Friday, June 3, Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral for their first formal appearance during the ceremony.

The duo was previously pictured during Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, but did not watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony with William, 39, and Kate, 40. However, on Friday, the Cambridge couple did not join the Archewell co-founders inside the church. “Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” a source revealed as per US Weekly. The palace decided to “keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention" after the two couples were "scrutinized" during the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, according to the source.

Since their last engagement as senior royals in March 2020, the Sussexes have returned to the United Kingdom for the first time as a family of four, with son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Following their decision to leave the Royal family, Harry and the Suits alum went to California, with the former military pilot returning to London alone in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandpa, Prince Philip, and in July 2021 for the inauguration of a monument commemorating the late Princess Diana.

However, since Harry and Meghan stepped down from significant roles, their relationship with the Cambridges has been a hot issue among royal observers. Harry said in October 2019 that he and William were "on different paths" before quitting his senior post, and the brothers' apparent tension only grew.

