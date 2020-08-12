  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy a family home in Santa Barbara; Have been staying there since July

Shifting their home base from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secretly bought a family home and are staying there with baby Archie since early July. Read below for more details.
1477 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson confirmed that the couple settled into their family home in Santa Barbara in July.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson confirmed that the couple settled into their family home in Santa Barbara in July.

For the past few months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had chosen Tyler Perry's luxurious 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion worth USD 18 million as their quarantine home base along with baby Archie. However, as per a report by Page Six, Harry and Meghan have secretly bought a private family home in Santa Barbara, California and are quietly living there since early July. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Page Six, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

Their family home, in the upscale California community, has been the "chosen" place to put down permanent roots and bring up Archie with the most normal life possible, especially after leaving the Royal Family. Moreover, this is Harry and Markle's first home which either of them has ever owned. The six weeks since the trio moved into their home has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family due to having "complete privacy," which they didn't have in Los Angeles.

"Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in LA]," the source added to Page Six.

While the extravagant price for their family home (Santa Barbara is one of the wealthiest communities in the US with homes on sale for more than USD 100 million!) has not been unveiled due to security concerns, Harry and Meghan have thought about the decision carefully with adequate research. For the couple, its the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie while giving their toddler a chance to play with other children his age.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new book REVEALS Queen's royal lessons, Duchess' unusual gift to William & more

The source further stated that Harry prefers homes which are more "intimate" with "character". Other Santa Barbara residents include Harry and Meghan's good friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Credits :Page Six,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement