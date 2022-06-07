Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new photos of daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday; See Inside

Following the Sussex family's visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed fresh images of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet. Lilibet looks just like the Duke of Sussex, complete with his characteristic red hair, in a photo shot during her first birthday celebration in the UK over the weekend.

The child donned a light blue outfit and a white hair bow to the event, which took place on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK. However, Misan Harriman, the photographer, also shared a shot of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem and their kids. According to Page Six, a Sussex family representative said the gathering was a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" for "close friends and family." However, last week, Harry and Markle's daughter saw Queen Elizabeth II, after whom Lilibet is named, for the first time when they took her and her 3-year-old son Archie to London to commemorate the 96-year-old monarch's record 70-year service.

The Queen was said to have seen her great-granddaughter briefly when the Sussexes arrived in the UK. The Queen and Lilibet then reconnected at Windsor Castle ahead of the baby's first birthday on Saturday. In June 2021, Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, disclosed that the name they picked for their daughter was a tribute to the Queen's childhood nickname, which was used by close family members, including her late husband, Prince Philip.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” read a statement released after Lilibet’s birth, as per Page Six. Meanwhile, Archie's visit to Britain was his first return to his father's birthplace since the family relocated to California when Harry and Markle resigned from their official responsibilities in 2020.

