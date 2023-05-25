Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by backlash over NYC car chase: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘catastrophic’ car chase has been causing waves in the news. While some people like Gayle King have shown support and concern for the royal couple, several media personalities like Whoopi Goldberg have criticized them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for exaggerating their narrative of car chase. NYPD clarified that the couple reached their destination safely and there were no reports of summonses and collisions. The photo agency also said that paparazzi maintained safe distance from Sussexes and never put harm on anyone.

Here is what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say about others' reaction to NYC car chase.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about car chase

According to a Us Weekly source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘shocked’ by the response to the catastrophic and frightening car chase that they experienced. The royal couple insists that their narrative of car chase is not at all exaggerated and they are hurt for people to say otherwise.

The insider added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to be silenced and will keep standing up for themselves. The insider said, ‘As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.’

Earlier also Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist shut down speculations that the car chase was an exaggerated PR stunt. Referencing Princess Diana’s car accident of 1997, Hansen said, ‘Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt’.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a paparazzi car chase throughout New York City after leaving the award show. Reportedly, the royal couple was quite shaken with this incident.

