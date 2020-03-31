Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign off as royals with a moving goodbye note; Check it out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed off as royals by posting an emotional goodbye note for their fans and people of England. Check out what they had to say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an emotional goodbye note before officially stepping down from royal duties. The couple, who has reportedly moved to America for good after their short stay in Canada, promised to continue their charity work even after bidding goodbye to their royal titles. They thanked the people for their support and inspiration, and urged them to take care of themselves amid the ongoing health crisis. From March 31, the two will start a new chapter of their lives with their 10-month-old son Archie, away from the royal family.

“Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” the image shared as part of the post read. The comment section of this post, and their other posts have been switched off. “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” the caption read.

Check out the post here:

They urged people to focus on their health amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” Meghan (38) and Harry (35) added. They also asserted that while they are no longer working with the royal family, they will keep on making social contributions.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” the note read. “We look forward to reconnecting with you soon,” they added.

They signed off by writing: “You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.” As the two start a new chapter of their lives, they will, reportedly, reveal their new brand and charity this week, and the announcement will be made Instagram. They are also looking into various business options to sustain their independent life. Reportedly, the former actress’s first gig after quitting royal duties will be narrating a documentary about Elephants for Disney.

