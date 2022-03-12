Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service; Reports

Page Six has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would skip Prince Philip's impending memorial ceremony due to his ongoing security fight with the UK government. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said as per Page Six: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, has been entangled in a court battle with the Home Office about his safety in his country. It was anticipated that Harry and Meghan would attend the funeral of his grandpa, who died in April at the age of 99, and finally introduce their 9-month-old daughter, Lilibet, to the royal family. However, as it was previously reported, it became more probable that the pair will miss the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 29 due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, other senior royals will accompany the Queen, including Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William – as well as disgraced Prince Andrew. Interestingly, since their departure from royal life in March 2020, Harry and Markle have not returned to the United Kingdom together. According to his spokesman, Harry claimed last month that his family is "unable to return to his home" because it is too hazardous. He alleged that the government would not allow him to pay for police protection for his family while they are in the United Kingdom.

Despite this, as per Page Six, Prince Harry may return to the UK since the memorial would be guarded by the government, however it seems doubtful that Meghan, Archie, 2, and Lilibet would accompany him.

