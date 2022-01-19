Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip Prince Philip's memorial due to fight over lack of security?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stationed in the US ever since they quit royal life in 2020. Although no official plans of attendance in Prince Philip's memorial were revealed, it was expected that they would be present at the ceremony. These expectations are now shattering as the rumour that the Sussex royals will bail out on the memorial is on the rise.

The reason behind this change of plans is the legal dispute between the Duke of Sussex and the British Government. The dispute revolves around a pending decision on the British Government's part to provide Prince Harry and his family with police protection, which he offered to pay for, in January 2020 to avoid imposing costs on the British taxpayers. While living in the US, the Duke and Duchess had privately hired security but if they were to visit the UK, this security team would be rendered powerless as they would not have any authority or control needed to safeguard the privacy or security of the couple and their two children in the UK.

This delay in answering the Duke's petitions has left the family vulnerable and made their visit to Prince Harry's homeland highly unlikely. Past experiences with breaches of privacy recurring might be the biggest concern on Harry and Meghan's minds. Last summer in London, the Duke of Sussex attended an event for WellChild, a children's charity, while he was there, he was chased by a wave of photographers.

A royal source, via Page Six, emphasized, “If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security.”

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.