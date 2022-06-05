Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert; Here’s why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not attend a star-studded performance honoring Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace. A list of expected attendees was released ahead of Saturday night's event, which featured performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, and others, but did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities.

As per PEOPLE, members of the royal family attending the show include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to name a few. However, as Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, will celebrate the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet, they won't be attending the celebrations. They are celebrating the momentous day as a family in privacy.

Meanwhile, The royals celebrated the occasion on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla all posting birthday messages to Lili. Interestingly, Meghan and Prince Harry have not officially spent time with Harry's immediate family members during their vacation to the United Kingdom.

The royal family began the Platinum Jubilee festivities on Friday with a thanksgiving ceremony honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral. Harry and Meghan, who discussed family turmoil in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, came ahead of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. It was the first time the three couples had been in public together in over two years. Following the ceremony, several members of the royal family went to The Guildhall for the Lord Mayor's reception; however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family meal following the Trooping of the Colour on Thursday.

ALSO READ:Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more send love to Lilibet Diana on her first birthday