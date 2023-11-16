Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for privacy breach during 75th birthday call to King Charles: Reports

Prince Harry's recent phone call to wish his father, King Charles, a happy 75th birthday, has sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation between the father and son. However, palace insiders, as reported by Page Six, are less than thrilled about the details of the call being leaked to the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of not maintaining privacy

The call, which included Meghan Markle joining in to convey birthday wishes, along with a video message from their children, Archie and Lilibet, is seen by some as a "notable shift" in the often-strained relations within the royal family. Despite the positive sentiments, a palace insider criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "total hypocrites" for not maintaining privacy, especially given their previous emphasis on this matter.

In response, sources close to the Sussex couple told Page Six that they had no involvement in the leak and emphasized their commitment to privacy. The source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan fight for privacy when it suits them, and yet the minute Harry gets on the phone to the King, it’s in a newspaper.” They explained that the leak goes against their values, particularly considering their previous struggles with intrusive media coverage.

But despite the allegation, sources from Prince Harry and Meghan's side insist that the couple has nothing to do with the involvement of the leak call. Harry, 39, reportedly plans to continue efforts to improve his relationship with Charles, with another call scheduled for the following week. The last time the father and son were believed to be together was at the king's coronation in May, with their last public appearance captured over a year ago at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Omid Scobie's book's new revelation

However, this potential reconciliation might face challenges with the imminent release of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame, on November 28. An excerpt from the book suggests that Harry was kept unaware of Queen Elizabeth's failing health before her death in September 2022. The book also delves into the strained relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, suggesting that it might be beyond repair.

As the situation unfolds, questions linger about the impact of the book on the ongoing efforts toward reconciliation within the royal family.

