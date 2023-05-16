Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted on first outing post coronation; Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow join

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time after Harry’s return from King Charles III’s coronation. The Duke and Duchess were joined by their celebrity friends and their spouses on the date night. The group included Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz, and they met at a Sushi bar on Friday. Prince Harry and Cameron Diaz were linked together in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out

Meghan and Harry were spotted on their first public outing since the Duke’s swift exit from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The couple met their group of friends at a sushi bar on Friday. Gwyneth Paltrow joined the couple with her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, and Cameron Diaz was there with her musician husband, Benji Madden. The founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, was also present at the meeting with her husband, Michael Herd. Harry was spotted in white pants and a black t-shirt, while Meghan wore a mini sating dress paired with a bucket bag. The couple can be seen smiling as they entered the restaurant in the snapped pictures.

Did Harry date Cameron Diaz?

The Sussexes' friendship with Cameron Diaz was not known before the pictures were snapped at this meeting. Harry was previously linked to Diaz, but he cleared the rumors when he denied dating the actress in his memoir Spare. The rumors of the two dating started when claims said they started seeing each other after meeting at a £3,500-a-year gym in South Kensington.

Harry addressed the rumor in the book, writing, “I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz. Indeed I couldn't since we'd never met. I was never within 50 metres of Ms. Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure b*****ks thing.”

