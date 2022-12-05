Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take ‘full lead’ of Archewell Foundation as President Mandana Dayani resigns

Archewell President Mandana Dayani has stepped down from her position in a "mutually planned" order. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to take "full lead" of Archewell Foundation. The update on the change of leadership has arrived before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan is scheduled to premiere. However, the release date of the six-episode series is yet to be revealed.

Mandana Dayani, one of the major aspects of Archewell, stepped down after holding her position for almost 18 months. The announcement was made through a statement to People. It reads, “Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed.

"Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully. Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," the statement further added.

About Archewell Foundation

The couple quit as senior members of the royal family and moved to the Duchess's native Southern California in January 2020. After that, they introduced Archewell, an American public organisation that centres on charitable foundation and productive media ventures. The company’s activities and works include Archewell Audio, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries

The official teaser of Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan was unveiled on December 1. Helmed by Liz Garbus, the series will portray a deeper view of the couple’s love story and life journey. It will also showcase all the challenges they faced and how they were forced to step back from their permanent roles in the institution.