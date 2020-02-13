Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in talks to appear in an online interview series? Find Out

In an attempt to become financially independent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might feature in an interview series soon. Read on to know more.

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to put some distance between them and the royal family. They also stated that they want to be financially independent and now that they are living in Canada, the couple is working on figuring out a source of income. According to a report by CNBC Harry and Meghan are in talks with financial giant Goldman Sach to be featured as a guest speaker for the Talks at GS interview series.

The interview series which has featured various celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, David Beckham, and Mark Cuban, is released on YouTube and Spotify. A source told E News that while they haven’t reached a deal yet, Harry has been in discussion with the banking giant. Earlier this month, the two were the keynote speakers at a summit in Miami. It was their first event in the USA and their first joint appearance since their split from the royal family in England. The couple came through a private entrance and Prince Harry even gave a speech at the event.

Sources asserted that the organisers especially took care of the security and clicking photos and videos were strictly prohibited. Another insider stated that while they like staying in Canada, the two are also looking at properties in LA too, People Magazine reported. The source mentioned that the couple might have a house in both countries. The former actress has her mother and friends living in the city who will act as a support system for the royal couple and their 9-month-old son.

