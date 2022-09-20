Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the UK soon; Missed kids Archie and Lilibet 'like crazy'?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have been FaceTiming them [Archie and Lilibet] every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks."
After attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the UK "almost immediately" because they're anxious to see their children - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. According to a report by US Weekly, an insider revealed, "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been separated from Archie and Lilibet for over two weeks now, which is "the longest amount of time they've been apart from their children." Initially, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK trip was going to be for less than a week as they were scheduled to attend three philanthropic events. However, after Harry's beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, the couple extended their stay, reuniting with the royal family to grieve together.
"They've missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks," the insider added. While Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 - were a part of The Queen's funeral service, Prince Louis, 4, Archie and Lilibet were not.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan showed a united front as they took part in almost all the funeral events for The Queen, with Prince William even extending an olive branch to the couple by inviting them to join him and Kate Middleton in greeting mourners at Windsor. King Charles III even mentioned his younger son and daughter-in-law in his address to the UK: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas."
ALSO READ: Prince William invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sit beside him at the Queen's funeral