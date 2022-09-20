Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the UK soon; Missed kids Archie and Lilibet 'like crazy'?

After attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the UK "almost immediately" because they're anxious to see their children - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. According to a report by US Weekly, an insider revealed, "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been separated from Archie and Lilibet for over two weeks now, which is "the longest amount of time they've been apart from their children." Initially, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK trip was going to be for less than a week as they were scheduled to attend three philanthropic events. However, after Harry's beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, the couple extended their stay, reuniting with the royal family to grieve together.