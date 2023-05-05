Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to part ways soon? Duchess' step-sister claims she has 'seen signs'

Meghan Markle’s family is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their claims about the actress. Markle’s father and step-siblings sat down for a bombshell interview where they made multiple shocking revelations about the former Suits actress. Meghan’s step-sister Samantha has voiced her opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage, and it is not a pretty one. Samatha predicts that a separation is in the books for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Are Meghan and Prince Harry splitting?

In an interview with GB News this week, Samantha spoke about the integrity of Meghan’s marriage once again. Samantha and Meghan have not been in touch since 2014, still, the former made a claim that she had “seen signs” that the Duchess of Sussex was at “loggerheads” with Harry. Samantha also addressed the couple’s kiss cam footage and said, “It’s so different and so inconsistent with her character,” referring to the fact that Meghan refused to kiss Harry.

She continued, “Previously, in all the photographs she was pining over him, putting her hands all over him, grabbing his hands, grabbing his back.” Samantha spoke in reference to the NBA game where the couple was caught on the kiss cam, “So what’s up with this? Is this a symbol of separation? This is different. This is seemingly a statement on her part that she’s not all that touchy feely right now.”

Samantha added, “It’s kind of sad. It’s telling the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse, and maybe they’re making decisions to part.” Meghan’s step-sister suggested that the Duchess’ appearance in public must have been orchestrated to align with King Charles III’s coronation.

Talking about Harry and Meghan, Samantha continued, “They have to work that out, but in the meantime, they have to work out how they treat everybody around them, not only for the past but moving forward. And so hopefully, maybe counseling intervention could help.” She added, “It seems like a PR opportunity in close proximity to the coronation.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle’s ex-friend says she ‘could’ve been the next Princess Diana’ before ‘trashing the royal family’

Harry and Meghan are “toxic”

Meghan Markle’s family sat down for a tell-all interview with 7News Spotlight in which they made several shocking revelations about the former actress. Her step-sister Samantha Markle made everyone reconsider the picture-perfect couple Harry and Meghan after she revealed that the couple is “toxic” for each other. She added, "very unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship."

Meanwhile, speaking about Prince Charles III’s upcoming coronation, while Harry is set to mark his attendance, his wife, Meghan is reportedly staying back in the US with their kids, and not accompanying her husband.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018. The couple are parents to two children, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet Diana.

ALSO READ: Here's why Donald Trump was 'surprised' about Prince Harry receiving an invitation to the coronation