Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently spending their holidays in Canada along with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, the royal couple was recently denied reservation at Deep Cover Chalet in North Saanich. Read below to know the reason why.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke royal tradition and decided to spend their Christmas away from the UK. It was also the first time their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor would be celebrating Christmas and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to travel to Canada for some well-deserved quiet time. Joining them was Meghan's mother Doria Ragland as Canada PM Justin Trudeau welcomed the royal couple with a simple tweet which reads as, "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here."

However, in what is definitely some surprising news, according to Vancouver Sun, Harry and Meghan were denied reservation at Deep Cover Chalet in North Saanich. Bev Koffel, who owns the Canadian restaurant with her husband and head chef Pierre Koffel revealed to Vancouver Sun that her husband had turned down the reservation owing to the tight security that the couple would require. Nevertheless, Bev wished the couple a quiet and peaceful time as she shared, "Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."

Koffel also added that she brought two books for Harry and Meghan over the summer and wishes one day to meet them and that they get her books hopefully.

We wonder what Harry and Meghan had to say about the no reservation!

