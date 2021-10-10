Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not make a UK visit to attend party honouring Princess Diana?

A party honouring Princess Diana is reportedly scheduled to take place this month at Kensington Palace. The said event is a reception that was to be held after Princess Diana's statue unveiling in July though had to be postponed owing to COVID-19 norms. According to Hello Magazine, the event is expected to host over 100 guests who will be greeted by Prince William.

As reported by Hello, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be flying to the UK for this event and will be giving this party a miss. While Prince Harry had flown to UK for the statue unveiling event that was held on July 1, which marked Princess Diana's 60th birthday, Meghan Markle was not in attendance since she had just given birth to daughter Lilibet.

As for the upcoming event, it has been reported that one of Princess Diana's close friends from the showbiz world, Sir Elton John will be seen attending the event which is seemingly scheduled for October 19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their first public appearance together after welcoming their daughter in June as they attended the Global Citizen Live event. The duo spoke about vaccine equity at the event and were seen sharing affectionate moments with each other during their maiden New York trip after moving to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, recently made a glamorous appearance in London as they attended the premiere of Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film, No Time To Die. Kate Middleton also paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana during the event as she chose to sport an outfit that resembled the late Princess of Wales' look from the 1985 premiere of the Bond film, A View To a Kill.

ALSO READ: Here's how Archie helps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in taking care of sister Lilibet