Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish everyone on Christmas in a simple and sweet manner; CHECK IT OUT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are celebrating Christmas in Canada instead of the UK, took to their official joint Instagram page to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in a simple and sweet manner. Check out the Christmas wish by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex below.

The fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family in the UK, as per royal traditions, has taken over the British tabloids for several months now. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a six-month break and are spending their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. While we thought the royal trio will be headed to the US, where Meghan was brought up, it was instead Canada that was the chosen holiday destination for Harry and Markle.

"Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here," Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada had tweeted to the royal couple on December 21, 2019, thus confirming the couple's Christmas plans with Archie in tow. Taking to their official joint Instagram page and inspite of being on a well-deserved break, Harry and Meghan made sure to wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a simple, sweet and heartwarming post.

Check out what Harry and Meghan had to wish their 11 million IG followers on the joyous occasion of Christmas below:

""WISHING you ALL a very MERRY CHRISTMAS." - Their ROYAL HIGHNESS The DUKE and DUCHESS of SUSSEX," Harry and Meghan wrote.

Merry Christmas, indeed!

Meanwhile, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust had recently shared the 2019 Christmas Card of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where baby Archie is seen as the central focus eyeing the camera lens while Harry and Meghan lovingly look at their son with contagious smiles, surrounded by a gorgeous Christmas tree. The Christmas Card was liked by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter page, in the midst of a reported feud between the two royal couples.

