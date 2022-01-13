Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished Kate Middleton on a 'private' video call to mark her 40th birthday?

It seems like the Sussexes kept a low-key vibe on Kate Middleton's 40th birthday! In an interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Christopher Andersen revealed how on Kate Middleton's 40th birthday Prince Harry and Megan Markle kept it 'private.' Unlike two years ago when the couple had posted on social media to congratulate the Duchess of Cambridge in a very public display of affection, this time, things were different for the royals. "They did a video call", Andersen said. "They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private”, he added.

Contrary to 2020, Anderson revealed that "everything was kept private." For her 40th birthday, Kate kept things low-key and "enjoyed a small family affair" with close friends at her husband Prince William’s Anmer Hall. The American journalist also informed Us Weekly of Middleton's birthday tradition, which includes baking her own cake with her small group of friends.

Prince William's 40th birthday will be celebrated in June and it can be hoped that Queen Elizabeth has something planned for the Duke of Cambridge. It can be anticipated that there will be a lot of big bashes from the royal family this year, and that could be the reason why Kate kept things 'private' for her own 40th birthday on January 9.

Both the Duchess' had very different ideas for their birthdays, as Meghan had celebrated hers in August last year. Unlike Kate who kept it simple and low-key, Meghan had other plans. On her birthday, she launched her 40x40 program through which she prompted 40 of her friends to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to women who are returning to work after the pandemic.

ALSO READ: 8 Times birthday girl Kate Middleton gave winter style GOALS in the sleekest trench coats