Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2nd anniversary gifts for each other had the personalised touch attached

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reportedly had a lowkey 2nd wedding anniversary celebration with baby Archie in Los Angeles, gave each other personalised gifts. Read below to know about the presents that the couple gifted each other.

It's been a wild ride for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ever since their engagement in 2017. Even their wedding was the talk of the town as the lovebirds said their I do's at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. A year later, the couple welcomed a baby boy, who they fondly named Archie. 2020 saw a groundbreaking decision being made by Harry and Meghan as they decided to step away from the Royal Family and become more financially independent.

Currently, the couple is quarantining in Los Angeles with Archie at Tyler Perry's USD 18 million Beverly Hills Mansion. As they recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary in a lowkey manner, their gifts to each other had a more personalised touch attached, according to US Weekly. "Meghan designed Harry’s card and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him. Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves," a source revealed to US Weekly.

Reportedly, for the couple, the most important thing during the quarantine period is to enjoy each other's company without any interruption from the outside world. Harry and Meghan have had to face a lot of adversity post Megxit and hence, their time in LA with Archie is extremely precious for the couple.

Moreover, while there were no anniversary wishes by the Royal Family on social media, several reports suggest that the couple is in close touch with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

