Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's BEST quotes on 2 year old son Archie Harrison's growing up moments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be celebrating their third anniversary. The couple have come a long way since they walked down the aisle and said 'I Do' in 2018. The biggest change has possibly been their exit from the royal family and the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019. Harry and Meghan have since then been vocal about their parenting roles as well as candid about parenthood.

In a few weeks times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their second child -- a baby girl and are over the moon. So before the arrival of their daughter, we decided to round up some of the most heartwarming quotes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their son Archie Harrison's growing up moments. Check it out:

I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. Prince Harry on the birth of son Archie Harrison

It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy. The baby has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm. He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days. Meghan Marke on baby Archie's first appearance with Harry

Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows? P rince Harry when asked who does Archie resemble

We were both there for his first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything. In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments. Harry and Meghan on spending time with Archie during lockdown

Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching. Harry, while participating in a mentoring campaign that honoured his mother Princess Diana.

You can see it in his eyebrows. Harry on son Archie inheriting his famous ginger hair

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant! Harry on Archie witnessing snow for the first time

We are doing well. Archie is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky. Meghan on spending time with Archie during the pandemic

