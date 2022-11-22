Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries sets its release date; Here's all you need to know

According to Page Six, despite reports suggesting that amid backlash for The Crown, the streaming giant was planning to move ahead the release of the Duke and Duchess' docuseries, the same is not true. The report stated that Netflix has decided to move forward with the December release date. A title for the docuseries has not yet been revealed although as per Page Six, it was initially titled as Chapters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has been long anticipated and while several reports have suggested delays for the same, according to Page Six, a premiere date for the same is set and that it will be arriving on December 8 which is nearly a month after the platform's fictional show on the royal family, The Crown's release.

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's series

Page Six revealed recently that the project's original director, Garrett Bradley was dropped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over differing opinions and eventually Liz Garbus stepped in for the role. Meghan Markle also spoke about working with Garbus in her Vanity Fair interview where she said, "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

Prince Harry's memoir

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only looking forward to the release of their docuseries which will tell their story but also the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The title and cover for the same was revealed recently and the tell-all book has been titled as Spare. While the book was originally scheduled to be released this fall, it has been reported that as a gesture of respect in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's demise, the release date for the same was postponed until January 10.

While the release date of their docuseries seems near, nothing about the project has been teased by Netflix as of yet. In the meantime, the Duchess of Sussex recently successfully also launched her Spotify podcast where she interviewed guests such as Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and more.