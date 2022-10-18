Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries to premiere a month after The Crown Season 5?

Recently, a Deadline report also claimed that the docuseries had been pushed to 2023 following the recent backlash faced by The Crown Season 5. Although a Page Six source has reported that despite rumours of postponement, Harry and Meghan's show may premiere in December this year, nearly a month after the new season of The Crown hits the platform. It was reported by Deadline that the cause of delay was being considered to be the recent backlash over the upcoming season of Netflix hit The Crown which will chronicle Princess Diana and King Charles' separation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries has been a topic of discussion recently as it was claimed following Queen Elizabeth's death that the upcoming Netflix project had been postponed. Reports stated that it was being delayed to 2023 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently decided to downplay conversations regarding the royal family.

The Crown Season 5 controversy

The fifth season of The Crown which is slated to release on November 9 was recently slammed by former British Prime Minister John Major who called its depictions of his time in office as "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel-load of nonsense" as reported by CNN. Major's statement came as a reaction to rumours about one plotline of the new season that reportedly sees King Charles III – then the Prince of Wales – hinting that he wanted Major’s support for his mother's abdication.

Meghan and Harry's docuseries release speculations

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Page Six source noted that the show's release date confusion had nothing to do with The Crown and that it will be "going ahead later this year." Reports previously suggested that there were issues between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix as they wanted to delete any incriminating comments they had made about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton in the show which was among the reasons why they wanted to postpone it.

In the meantime, there's a possibility that Prince Harry and Prince William will be reuniting again in December this year after the Queen's funeral as the latter will be heading to the US with Kate Middleton for the Earthshot Prize event. Reports have suggested that the Princess of Wales plans to extend an olive branch towards Markle in the hope of reconciling the brothers amid their rift.

