Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Chief of Staff thinks they 'have potential to be influential leaders'

Catherine St-Laurent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Chief of Staff, has opened up about her experience working closely alongside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Amid the bullying allegations put forth against Meghan Markle by the palace staff (which she has staunchly denied), Catherine St-Laurent, Prince Harry and Meghan's former Chief of Staff, has nothing but praises for her positive work experience with the famous couple. In an interview with The Cut, Catherine shared, "It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders," via Just Jared.

Talking about how she had an "incredibly fulfilling" time working closely alongside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, St-Laurent revealed, "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling." Moreover, in conclusion, Catherine pondered, "I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."

For the unversed, St-Laurent had previously worked for ex-couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as Senior Communications Officer. It was in early 2020 when St-Laurent commenced working with Harry and Meghan for their Archewell Foundation as Chief of Staff and then transitioned to a more advisory role.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have had a busy few weeks since the arrival of their second child; after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. Moreover, Harry made a quick return to the UK, from the end of June to the start of July, to unveil a statue as a tribute to his late mum Princess Diana, alongside his brother Prince William.

