Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home Remains Unoccupied; Palace Shares Latest Update

More than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out, their former home in the UK, Frogmore Cottage, remains empty. Palace officials disclosed this information during the annual Sovereign Grant meeting.

Frogmore Cottage, located in Windsor Home Park, is a historic Grade II Crown Estate property. Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacating the four-bedroom home on June 29, 2023, no new tenants have moved in since then.

Frogmore Cottage Stays Empty: Uncertain Future After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Departure

During the briefing, a palace official confirmed, "Frogmore Cottage has remained empty throughout the year. At this point, it is uncertain who will occupy the cottage in the future."The cottage gained attention due to a major renovation costing £2.4 million. This covered the refurbishment costs and rental payments that Prince Harry and Meghan agreed to reimburse after they stepped back from their official royal roles.



The official clarified that while routine maintenance is still necessary, there are no additional costs incurred by the Sovereign Grant beyond what was previously agreed upon for upkeep.

Earlier reports suggested that Frogmore Cottage might be given to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out. However, Prince Andrew chose to stay at the Royal Lodge, where he's had a lease since 2003.

After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States. Initially, they lived in a large house owned by Hollywood producer Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills. They later purchased a fancy USD 15 million home in Montecito, California, where they now reside with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement

In his book Spare, Prince Harry fondly recalled their time at Frogmore Cottage. He mentioned how much they loved the place from the moment they moved in and spoke about their connection to the area and the gardeners who worked there.

Despite their departure, Prince Harry has occasionally returned to the UK for significant family events. Notably, in May, he celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Reports indicate that during this visit, he declined an offer from his father, King Charles, to stay in a royal residence and opted to stay at a hotel instead.

Royal Family Tensions Reflected in Frogmore Cottage's Uncertain Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced strained relations with the royal family in recent years. The situation intensified after they gave interviews to Oprah Winfrey and made controversial statements about the royal family in their Netflix series.

The palace's recent update about Frogmore Cottage underscores how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives have evolved since they stepped back from their royal duties. The future of the property remains uncertain, but it symbolizes both their British royal past and their new life in America.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Reveals Family Rift Stemmed From Their Refusal To Sue British Tabloids