Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood career was initially buoyed by their lucrative $100 million deal with Netflix. However, the streaming giant has shown reluctance to continue backing the Sussexes due to inconsistencies in their output. Despite these issues, the Duke and Duchess have hinted at new projects that could be part of their final year with Netflix. Fans remain hopeful for a potential extension of their deal with the streaming service.

In addition to facing backlash from their Colombian trip, the couple has encountered further challenges with Netflix.

Reports suggest that the recent issue with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s projects stemmed from a lack of sound on the cameras during filming. Some sources even indicated that Markle's attempt to control the narrative backfired. Their trip to Colombia, like their previous trip to Nigeria, was met with intense backlash. Royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News that Netflix was dissatisfied with the couple and ended their streaming deal midway due to significant issues. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has advanced his foundation to new heights, despite a dramatic fall in funding for the Archewell Foundation.

The Royal Foundation, established by Prince William and Kate Middleton, recently saw significant growth with an $8.9 million donation. According to GB News, $7.2 million came from various donors, and $1.9 million was from the U.S. In contrast, the Archewell Foundation, led by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, experienced a severe drop in funding, falling from $11.5 million in 2021 to just $1.7 million in 2022.

What do you think about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix setback? Share your thoughts in the comments below! The Prince and Princess of Wales have managed to win over the public, while the drop in funding for the Archewell Foundation reflects the controversies faced by the Sussexes in recent years. Concerns have been raised about how the couple might manage financially if their Netflix deal ends.

