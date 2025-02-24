Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lovey-Dovey Behavior Influenced Prince William and Kate? Royal Source Reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have often been spotted sitting very close to each other at public events. Moreover, the couple frequently showcases their affection by being touchy, laughing, and giggling during conversations.

However, royal photographer Karwai Tang revealed that the former royals’ actions have also influenced the Prince and Princess of Wales .

He claimed that in recent times, whenever the royals have been photographed at events or elsewhere, they may not hold hands but often place a hand on each other’s back or knee.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, the photographer spoke about Markle, saying, “She’s very handsy, very touchy... touchy-feely with Harry.” Tang further added, “I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members.”

He continued, “Because every now and again, you see Kate and William—not holding hands—but placing a hand on the back or knee.”

Tang also mentioned that he has been photographing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since before they married in 2018. He expressed his enjoyment in capturing candid moments of the couple when they are deeply in love.

The British native further shared, “I always enjoy photographing them. They photograph really well—very genuine.” He added, “I’ve been photographing them from the start, so it’s actually nice to capture their journey over time.”

The Duke and Duchess have never disappointed their fans, as they consistently share affectionate moments in public. The most recent instance was when the couple shared a passionate kiss while attending the Invictus Games ceremony.