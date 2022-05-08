Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix crew won't be allowed to film during Queen's platinum jubilee event?

It was recently confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee event in June this year. This will mark the couple's first appearance together at a royal event since they stepped down for their duties and moved to the US. Although it has been reported that Buckingham Palace has been worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have plans to use their UK visit as a part of their upcoming Netflix project.

According to The Mirror, the palace is preparing to stop any crew members from the steaming giant trying to film the platinum jubilee event. As per The Sun, an insider informed, "While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities." The insider also claimed that palace staff will act as "minders" if needed to keep camera crews at bay during the big event.

While Harry and Meghan will attend the event along with their kids Archie and Lilibet, the couple won't be standing beside the Queen on the Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Not only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also Prince Andrew has been barred from making an appearance on the balcony amid his recent sex abuse scandal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit for the ceremony will mark the royal family's first meeting with their daughter Lilibet Diana who was born in June last year.

