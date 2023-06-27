Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show Heart of Invictus CONFIRMED; Deets inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new show with Netflix is confirmed.

Fans who keep their eyes out for new content on the royal couple will definitely be happy to learn about the new development. This upcoming project is reportedly part of their massive deal with the streamer. The show will be in the format of a docu-series and will focus on the Invictus Games, hence, the title, Heart of Invictus. It was announced in January this year. Last week, a report by the Wall Street Journal confirmed that the shooting of the show is almost complete and that it is ready to go on air. Although it is expected to come out this summer, Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the same.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Heart of Invictus about?

Sharing more details about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming show, Netflix UK and Ireland’s Twitter handle wrote, “This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games.”

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 after serving in the British Military. With these games, the 38-year-old intended to give veterans the opportunity to compete and inspire those with injuries and disabilities. Since Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors of 2022, there is hardly any chance of suspense. However, Prince Harry and Markle might feature in the show, which is expected to increase its chances of success.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million deal with Netflix

For the uninitiated, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 – the same year that they moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intended to produce several exclusive content with the streaming platform. However, according to the WSJ, several anonymous sources within Archewell Productions expressed concern regarding whether the decision has yielded profits. While the docu-series named Harry & Meghan turned out highly successful, the other show called Live to Lead failed to make a mark within the audience.

