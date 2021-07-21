Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's platinum jubilee event invite in jeopardy after his memoir announcement?

Prince Harry recently announced that he will be publishing a "truthful" and honest account of his life in the public eye with an upcoming tell-all memoir. As per the publishers, the memoir will be published in 2022. The announcement has reportedly left royal family members "shaken up" and recent reports suggest that Queen Elizabeth may be forced to take tough decision owing to Harry's memoir announcement.

As per The Daily Mail, Prince Harry's book announcement seems to have become the "last straw" for Queen Elizabeth, who had hoped that enough time would heal the rift between Harry and the family. According to a Palace insider who spoke to The Daily Mail, "Her Majesty has been at great pains to try to keep her relationship with her grandson and his family separate from the decisions she needs to make professionally, so to speak."

It has been reported that following his memoir announcement, Prince Harry may just have jeopardised his invitation for Queen's Platinum Jubilee event. The insider further added, "Although things have been very difficult, there was a small, but enduring hope that enough time would have elapsed for things to heal. But the feeling internally [now] is that this book will be the last straw."

Reports also state that not only Queen Elizabeth but Prince Charles is also worried about Harry's memoir and its contents. As per The Sun, Prince of Wales' friends believe Harry seems to be “bizarrely hellbent” on trashing his father’s reputation.

While it isn't clear yet as to what all Prince Harry will reveal in his upcoming book, the Duke of Sussex has maintained that he isn't writing it as a Prince but the man he has grown to be. In his statement announcing the book, Harry also mentioned that he will talk about various things including his experience of being under the constant public eye and also candid details about his fatherhood journey with son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry told royals about his memoir 'moments' before announcing?; Prince Charles ‘surprised’ by news