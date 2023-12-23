Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s roller-coaster of a year: See how their 2023 planned out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have waited for things to slow down to a favorable pace ever since their royal exit in March 2020 and it seems like they’ll have to wait longer.

2023 has not been a smooth year for the seemingly new Hollywood royalties, as can be concluded from the constant backlash that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on the receiving ends of for shared and individual reasons since the beginning of the year.

The Hollywood Reporter has labeled the former royal couple as one of the biggest losers of 2023.

ALSO READ: Who is the Swedish royal family? Exploring their lineage amid recent royal Christmas event

The factors contributing to Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s turbulent year are as follows:

Prince Harry’s Spare received more negative reviews than anticipated

Prince Harry came out with his book titled Spare on January 10, 2023. His vision of starting the new year on a positive note did not fructify, as the book drew more backlash for the spare prince.

The book, which included a detailed account of Prince Harry’s life in Afghanistan as an army person, his altercation with Prince William, and his experience with drugs, among others, was supposed to contribute to his popularity and garner sympathy for him but it ended up with people labeling him as whiny at most.

Advertisement

A.N. Wilson, a prominent English writer and columnist known for his critical biographies, called Spare a “calculated and despicable work of malice.” He went to the extent of calling Prince Harry’s decision to go public “idiotic.”

Prince Harry’s detailed account of killing 25 people while serving in Afghanistan did not sit right with army veterans, as they viewed it as Harry boasting about killing people. Prince Harry defended himself by saying that his words were taken completely out of context and were even spun to suit certain narratives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fell apart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a $20 million Spotify deal in 2020. The deal, which was initially a three-year-long contract between the estranged royals and the streaming platform, fell apart in 2023. The split was termed a mutual agreement between the two parties. The couple had just produced a series of podcasts consisting of 12 episodes for the platform.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,” a joint statement confirmed their split read.

The reason for the deal to fall apart was reported to be less than expected content from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetization, Bill Simmons, went ahead and called the former royal couple "grifters.”

For Prince Harry and Megan Markle, who have heavily depended on their media ventures to generate revenue after severing ties with the royal family in 2020, their Spotify deal falling apart was a huge setback.

Archewell Foundation Lost its Appeal among donors and bore a significant loss of revenue

According to several reports, the Archwell Foundation suffered a loss of a whopping £9 million in donations and pledges. The Archewell Foundation received two donations in 2023, which brought their annual total at £1.6 million. This is an ultimate 90 percent loss when compared to the foundation’s total donations and pledges last year, which stood at £10.4 million. The foundation's current funds stand at £6.8 million.

Despite enduring a bumpy year, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are positive about 2024. A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan told US Weekly that the couple is in high demand for multiple business collaborations and entertainment opportunities and are expecting to hit the bull’s eye in the years ahead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tori Spelling broke? Exploring her net worth in 2023 as she celebrates ‘single mom Christmas’ amid her separation from husband