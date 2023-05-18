Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security described car chase as ‘chaotic’: ‘The public were in jeopardy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a ‘chaotic’ car chase after leaving an award show in New York City involving photographers on Tuesday. The security said that this paparazzi car chase could have ended with fatalities and tampered with the security of innocent bystanders.

The police department confirmed that several paparazzi photographers made transport for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother quite difficult. No arrests were made and no one was reported injured. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in car chase

Chris Sanchez, the member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security, said that they were chased by the photographers after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Though the couple arrived safely and no one was injured in the end, Sussexes were shaken and shocked by the incident.

Sanchez said, ‘I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles. The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine and started taking pictures until we were able to get out’.

Sanchez also said that he was very concerned about the people on the street as paparazzi were getting very erratic. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even switched cars more than once to avoid paparazzi.

Sussexes spokesperson said in a statement that though being a public figure comes with certain interest from people, it should never affect anyone’s safety. The mayor of the city called this incident ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace refused to comment on this incident.

