Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has met his royal cousins 'handful of times'; Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since they announced their decision to divide their time between UK and Canada as well as step back from the senior position in the royal family. The news has obviously left royal fans divided over their decision. While many encouraged Harry and Meghan to do what they do best, some others asked for a refund of their taxpayers money. The huge decision is bound to impact their son Archie and as per the latest chatter it is likely that the toddler has barely got any time with his royal cousins.

According to British media reports, 8-month-old Archie Harrison has met his cousins 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis only twice. Yes, you heard that right. While the royal rift was under the spotlight all of last year, it is quite possible that the children have not mingled due to issues between the Duke's and their families.

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight, that there could be another reason for the same. "The Cambridge children have actually only met Archie a handful of times. I suppose that's down to the Sussexes being in Windsor, the Cambridges being in London."

She also added that Kate Middleton has often played the 'peacemaker' between the brothers since she was once really close to Prince Harry. "I think throughout all of this, Kate has tried very much to be the peacemaker. Remember that she and Harry were at one point incredibly close. She, Harry, and William were a very special trio and I think she's very keen to try and see that rift closed up."

