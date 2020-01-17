Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has met his royal cousins 'handful of times'; Here's Why
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since they announced their decision to divide their time between UK and Canada as well as step back from the senior position in the royal family. The news has obviously left royal fans divided over their decision. While many encouraged Harry and Meghan to do what they do best, some others asked for a refund of their taxpayers money. The huge decision is bound to impact their son Archie and as per the latest chatter it is likely that the toddler has barely got any time with his royal cousins.
According to British media reports, 8-month-old Archie Harrison has met his cousins 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis only twice. Yes, you heard that right. While the royal rift was under the spotlight all of last year, it is quite possible that the children have not mingled due to issues between the Duke's and their families.
However, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight, that there could be another reason for the same. "The Cambridge children have actually only met Archie a handful of times. I suppose that's down to the Sussexes being in Windsor, the Cambridges being in London."
She also added that Kate Middleton has often played the 'peacemaker' between the brothers since she was once really close to Prince Harry. "I think throughout all of this, Kate has tried very much to be the peacemaker. Remember that she and Harry were at one point incredibly close. She, Harry, and William were a very special trio and I think she's very keen to try and see that rift closed up."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
