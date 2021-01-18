Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is reportedly a bookworm; Couple teaching him to swim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly raising their son to be a "grounded" person. It has also been revealed that the little munchkin is learning swimming.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained away from the spotlight since the Megxit. While the duo has been spotted a couple of times, they have turned the blinds towards the cameras when it comes to their son Archie. While little is known about the munchkin, a new report claims to provide insights into Meghan and Harry's parenting style. If Closer Weekly is to be believed, Meghan and Harry are raising Archie to be a "grounded" person and aren't trying to spoil him.

The source also describes the details of Archie's room. The informant explained that while Archie has a playroom featuring big windows, it "isn’t ostentatious like many celebrity playrooms." Archie's playroom is piled with storybooks and features storage spaces for his toys and puzzles. It is said that Archie is already a bookworm. "Harry and Meghan spend hours reading to him, especially before going to bed. He’s an incredibly engaged child and eager to learn," the insider said.

It has also been revealed Meghan and Harry are "teaching Archie to swim." The trio is spending a lot of time with each other. It is also revealed that the family is building a vegetable garden featuring fruits and herbs. "Since meeting Meghan, Harry eats more healthily. Everything they eat is organic," the insider added.

It has been a year since Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down from the senior positions of the British royal family and moving out of the UK. The couple lived in Canada before moving to the US and finding a home in Santa Barbara.

